× Governor Kevin Stitt announces pick for OU Board of Regents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced today his pick for the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

The governor says he would like to appoint Michael A. Cawley, pending Senate confirmation.

“Mr. Cawley is a successful businessman, attorney and OU alumni, with a career dedicated to serving rural Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “Mr. Cawley served for 20 years as president of The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, leading a team that raised funds to publish research advancing the agriculture industry in Oklahoma and nationwide. He will bring a wealth of experience and a strong network to support the OU Board and the University’s vision to continue growing as reputable national research institution.”

Michael Cawley serves as a director of Noble Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. He served as President, CEO, and Trustee of The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, Inc. from 1992 until his retirement in 2012. Before that, he practiced law and served in the United States Army.

“Governor Stitt has shared with me his desire for higher education excellence,” Cawley said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to work with the Board of Regents and university teams to bring that desire to fruition.”

Cawley is an alumnus of OU and assisted his alma mater as chairman of the Board of Trustees of the OU Foundation, chairman of the University of Oklahoma Associates Council, and chairman of the fundraising efforts for the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Course and the Charlie Coe Teaching Center.

“I was thrilled to learn that Governor Stitt appointed Michael Cawley to the OU Board of Regents,” said OU Interim President Joseph Harroz Jr. “He is a dedicated servant to our University having spent decades committed to our mission in a variety of roles. His appointment to the Board speaks to his interest in and advocacy for higher education in Oklahoma. The Board, and the institutions it governs, will be better for his leadership, counsel, and insight. We’re proud to have another OU alumnus serve as a member of this distinguished body and I look forward to working with him.”

Cawley currently serves on the boards of the Merrick Foundation, the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute, the Dean A. McGee Eye Institute Foundation, the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame, the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, and the State Fair of Oklahoma. He also serves on the Investment Committee of the Oklahoma Arts Institute.