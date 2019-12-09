Grinch steals Christmas lights from OKC neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Friday night, the Hostetler family made the trip to Norman to look at Christmas lights.

They didn’t get home until around 10 p.m. that night, then about 30 minutes later their security cameras went off.

Amanda Hostetler assumed it was just the wind, but when they checked the security cameras Saturday morning they found out their Christmas lights were stolen.

“You can see her unplug them, swipe them both. With the cord dragging, she jumps into the car,” Amanda told News 4. “Before she could even shut her door, the Jeep is exiting and leaving the driveway.”

Not only did the thieves take two light projectors from the Hostetler’s house, but they also took one from their neighbor's yard as well.

All they left behind was the extension cords the lights were plugged into and one very upset 7-year-old.

Amanda says the lights are her daughter’s favorite part of Christmas, so it was tough explaining to her why someone would steal them.

“It is frustrating, just something so small can be so big,” Amanda said. “Especially to a 7-year-old-girl.”

Altogether, Amanda says they probably only stole about $50 worth of lights, but that doesn’t make it okay.

Christmas is supposed to be about giving, not taking.

“It’s almost petty, but just the fact that it's Christmas and you’re supposed to be in the holiday spirit, the gift-giving spirit,” Amanda said. “Then someone comes and does something like that, and it just kind of turns you into the grinch.”

Amanda says they don’t plan to put up new lights this Christmas, but maybe next year.

The Hostetler family did file a report with the Oklahoma City Police Department.