× Jalen Hurts Named Heisman Trophy Finalist

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Hurts is one of four finalists named on Monday night and will attend the Heisman Trophy presentation this Saturday night in New York City.

It makes four straight years Oklahoma has had a Heisman Trophy finalist, and the fifth straight year the Sooners have had a player finish in the top five in the balloting.

The other three finalists are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

Hurts is playing his one and only season at OU after transferring as a graduate transfer from Alabama.

Hurts has completed 72 percent of his passes for 3,634 yards and 32 touchdowns, plus rushed for 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Hurts is second behind Jack Mildren in 1971 for single season rushing yards by an OU quarterback, needing just 35 yards to break his record.

Hurts’ pass efficiency rating is 200.28, on pace to break the single season FBS record of 199.4.

His completion percentage is on pace to break Baker Mayfield’s school record of .709 set in 2016.

Hurts is one of just three players in FBS history to have at least 3,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing 11 games into a season.

The Houston, Texas, product is the only FBS player with more than three games this season of two-plus rushing touchdowns and two-plus passing TDs (he has five such performances).

Hurts has compiled 4,564 yards of total offense (3,347 passing, 1,217 rushing) and is second among OU quarterbacks in single-season rushing yards and rushing touchdowns (Jack Mildren had 1,289 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs in 1971). Hurts is just five total TDs shy of the school record of 55 set by Sam Bradford in 2008.

Hurts is tied for the national lead for points responsible for, with 308.

He’s third in the nation in passing efficiency and total yards per game.

Oklahoma has had seven players win the Heisman Trophy, including Mayfield and Kyler Murray each of the last two seasons.

Oklahoma has had 11 finalists for the award since finalists were first named in 1982, the most in the nation, and the Sooners are the first school to have five finalists in a four-year span.

The Sooners are the first team to have a quarterback as a finalist four straight years, and the first to have a different quarterback as a finalist three straight years.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be officially announced on Saturday, December 14 during a 7:00 pm telecast.