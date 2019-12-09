Live Coverage: The House Judiciary continues its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump

Metro chase ends with car inside a Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)  - Two suspects behind bars, after leading Oklahoma City police on a chase.

Officials say the chase started as an auto-burglary call near SW 44th and Santa Fe Ave.

Police tried to pull the driver of the stolen car over, but they sped off leading police on a chase around Southwest Oklahoma City.

The chase ended when the two suspects plowed through the front doors of a Neighborhood Market Walmart near SW 59th and Penn.

Oklahoma City Police say there were two suspects in the car.

Police were able to arrest both suspects, and luckily no one inside the store was injured.

The entrance is now blocked off.

Employees worked through the morning to get the glass and other damage cleaned up.

Suspect names have not yet been released.

