OKCPD search for additional suspect in connection to October quadruple shooting that left two dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to an October quadruple shooting that killed two people on the city’s northwest side.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Mikel Carter December 4 on a litany of charges following a shooting on October 25 at a home near NW 12th and Penn.

Now officials are searching for an additional suspect in connection to the shooting where four people were shot.

Investigators say 33-year-old Ashton Wilson’s body was found inside the home, and 40-year-old Dwan Scott was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

37-year-old Joe Liles and one more unidentified victim are recovering from critical injuries.

According to the arrest warrant, Skylar Daniel Wilson was identified by one of the surviving suspects as being with the shooters during the robbery/homicide.

Skylar Wilson faces two counts of Murder in the First Degree, one count of Robbery in the First Degree, and two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Carter is being held without bond on two Murder in the First Degree charges, two Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charges, and Robbery with a Firearm charges.

He also faces a Obstructing Police Officer charge, several Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance charges, two Possession CDS With Intent To Distribute charges, multitude of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges, and an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle charge.