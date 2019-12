OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they want to talk to this woman in connection to a shoplifting incident near I-240 and Penn.

She has blonde hair, black eyebrows, and a chest tattoo that police say make her very recognizable.

Police have not said what was shoplifted nor what store was taken from.

Contact Crime Stoppers 405-235-7300 orĀ www.okccrimetips.com if you know this woman or have any information related to this case.