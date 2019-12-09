Peace Out Cancer: Kid with Courage’s school class helps him ring the remission bell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - We first told you about Brady Hyle back in August 2018 when the energetic 6-year-old had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

At the time, chemotherapy had gotten him into remission within a matter of weeks.

Today, he took another big step in his recovery.

His classmates did not have school today, so they made a field trip to surprise Brady and watch him ring the bell at the Jimmy Everest Cancer Center.

The bell-ringing signifies the end of his cancer treatments.

Brady's mother and teacher had t-shirts made that read "Peace Out To Cancer."

Many of his classmates also held signs of encouragement, even calling themselves "Brady's Battle Buddies."

Congratulations, Brady!!