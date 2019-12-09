Peace Out Cancer: Kid with Courage’s school class helps him ring the remission bell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - We first told you about Brady Hyle back in August 2018 when the energetic 6-year-old had been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
At the time, chemotherapy had gotten him into remission within a matter of weeks.
Today, he took another big step in his recovery.
His classmates did not have school today, so they made a field trip to surprise Brady and watch him ring the bell at the Jimmy Everest Cancer Center.
The bell-ringing signifies the end of his cancer treatments.
Brady's mother and teacher had t-shirts made that read "Peace Out To Cancer."
Many of his classmates also held signs of encouragement, even calling themselves "Brady's Battle Buddies."
Congratulations, Brady!!
If you'd like to help kids like Brady fight cancer, consider donating to JECFriends.org.
