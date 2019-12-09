Police arrest man accused of running down and killing SW OKC pedestrian, then fleeing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The man accused of running a man down in the street then fleeing has been taken into custody.

Jose Perez, 27, was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and causing an accident without a valid driver’s license.

The crime happened Wednesday near the corner of SW 29th and May.

Several witnesses called police reporting a red two-door sports car had been racing down SW 29th when it happened.

Police said the victim, 46-year-old Billy Payne, was crossing the street when he was hit.

“I saw something fly out,” said witness Leo Guevara.

Payne died at the scene.

The driver of the red car sped off, one witness telling News 4 it looked like the driver slowed down and almost stopped, before taking off.

Since Wednesday, officers had been searching for the suspect using eye witness testimony, debris left at the scene, and hoping for surveillance video that could help identify the suspect.

“Investigators were able to follow up on some leads and do some old fashioned detective work and eventually found who they thought might be the suspect,” said Lt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Perez, who doesn’t live far from the scene, was arrested.