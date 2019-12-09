× Police arrest suspect who came back for his phone after allegedly attempting break-in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police say a man was arrested after breaking into a home, dropping his cell phone in the backyard, and coming back for it.

It happened last week at a home on the corner of NW 4th and Fonshill Avenue.

A woman told police she heard knocking at her front door, which activated her ring doorbell camera that captured two men.

Minutes later, she told officers she heard glass breaking.

She told police she thought her son may have broken a glass. So, she yelled to him and she thinks that spooked the two men.

She went to her living room to find her window shattered to pieces and the back screen was torn.

Police say one of the suspects, 19-year-old Willie Haskins, dropped his phone in the backyard.

According to the OCPD report, Haskins returned to the home looking for the phone. He was arrested and booked into jail on a burglary complaint.