Thunder Beat Utah for Third Straight Win

The Oklahoma City Thunder went on a 19-4 third quarter run to build a 20-point lead and went on to a 104-90 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dennis Schroder sparked the run by scoring 10 points, including back-to-back three-pointers to get the lead to 85-65.

Schroder finished with 27 points to lead OKC, who had five players score in double figures.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, with Chris Paul scoring 16 points and dishing out seven assists.

Steven Adams had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Abdel Nader had 10 points.

Nader got the start, with Danilo Gallinari out with a sprained ankle.

Terrance Ferguson also missed the game with a sore hip.

The Thunder shot 47 percent from the field and held the Jazz to 40 percent.

OKC led by four at halftime before taking charge in the third quarter.

The Thunder have won three in a row for the first time this season, with the last two on the road.

OKC improved to 11-12 on the season and continue their four-game road trip at Sacramento Wednesday night at 9:00 pm.