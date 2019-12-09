Thunder Open Road Trip With Win at Portland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Oklahoma City Thunder held Portland to just 36 percent field goal shooting and had three guards all score at least 20 points in a 108-96 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder had 21 points apiece and Chris Paul scored 20 to lead OKC, who led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter after going on a 26-6 run.

The Thunder's lead shrunk to eight at halftime and the Blazers took the lead in the third quarter, with the lead changing hands several times before OKC took a four point lead after three quarters, then never trailed in the fourth quarter, going on a clinching 11-3 run, capped by a pair of baskets from Gilgeous-Alexander.

Portland took 15 more shots than OKC, finishing with 100 field goal attempts, but made only 36.

The Thunder made 41 percent from the field, but took 16 more free throw attempts and were 27-of-34 at the foul line.

Former Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony scored just 9 points for the Blazers and was 4-for-18 from the field.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 26 points but was just 8-for-24 from the field, and 2-for-12 from three-point range.

Danilo Gallinari was also in double figure scoring with 12 points for the Thunder.

OKC ended a 33-game streak for Portland of scoring at least 100 points at home.

The Thunder also ended a four-game losing streak at the Moda Center, and have now won two games in a row for the third time this season and four of their last five.

The Thunder improve to 10-12 on the season.

The game was the first of a four-game road trip for OKC and it continues Monday night at Utah at 8:00 pm at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.