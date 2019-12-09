‘Tis the Season for Porch Pirates: How to keep your holiday deliveries safe

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Whether you are buying gifts for other people or treating yourself with seasonal deals, the holiday season usually means a spike in packages delivered directly to your door, so Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready wants you to know how to prevent porch pirates.

According to a 2017 survey from InsuranceQuotes.com, almost 26 million Americans say they’ve had a package stolen from a porch or doorstep during the holidays.

Here’s what you can do to prevent thieves from running off with your gifts:

Consider Shipping Insurance

Shipping insurance is sold by postal services, courier companies, and shipping-insurance companies. Not all insurers will insure all goods. However, if you’re ordering high-value items online, you may purchase shipping insurance to ensure its delivery.

Instead of having deliveries left unsecured at your front door, you can instruct drivers to leave a package at a back door, with a building superintendent, in a coded lockbox or with neighbors. You can also have deliveries placed on hold and request a specific delivery time. Most, but not all, of these services are free.

Security cameras or video doorbells can also come in handy. The mere presence of these cameras or smart doorbells may be enough to ward off the potential package thieves. Even if it doesn’t, you’ll at least have evidence for a police report. Bonus: installing these cameras may qualify you for a homeowners’ insurance discount.

Most carriers offer package tracking services and text or email alerts so you know when a delivery will be made and can adjust your own schedule accordingly. Sign up for text or email notifications to check your delivery status.

But, if the grinch has already stopped by and taken your gifts, here’s what you can do:

Contact the Seller —File a claim with the seller and ask for a replacement.

—File a claim with the seller and ask for a replacement. Contact the Shipping Company —File a claim with the postal service that shipped your package. FedEx, UPS, USPS, DHL, and Amazon have a claim-filing system to help you track down your package.

—File a claim with the postal service that shipped your package. FedEx, UPS, USPS, DHL, and Amazon have a claim-filing system to help you track down your package. Check Your Credit Card —Many credit cards have purchase protection that covers lost or stolen items. Make sure you used a credit card to purchase the item.

—Many credit cards have purchase protection that covers lost or stolen items. Make sure you used a credit card to purchase the item. File an Insurance Claim—If you have homeowners’ or renters’ insurance, it may cover mail theft. Keep in mind that filing a claim only makes sense for high-value packages worth more than your policy’s deductible.

For more insurance information, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit their website.