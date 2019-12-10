Amber Alert issued out of Muskogee for 2-year-old girl

AMBER ALERT:

Who: Olivia Perez

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10

Where: Believed to be heading to Texas from Muskogee

Suspect: Derek Perez

Car: Silver 2006 Chevy Malibu. Tag number EMB212

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a little girl following a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Muskogee.

The alert was issued for two-year-old Olivia Perez.

Olivia Perez is the daughter of Derek Martin Perez, who is wanted by police for an alleged stabbing at the McDonald’s located at 101 S. 32nd St., in Muskogee.

Derek Perez is accused of stabbing his manager, James Coble Jr., in the abdomen during an altercation, Tuesday afternoon.

Coble was taken to a hospital.

Derek Perez is believed to be on the road to Texas with his wife, Brenda Perez, and Olivia.

Brenda Perez was contacted by her sister-in-law. Brenda told her that Derek would not let her out of the car and that their daughter Olivia is also in the vehicle with them.

Brenda told her sister-in-law they were headed toward Texas. They are in a silver 2006 Chevy Malibu with tag number EMB212.

Family members told authorities that in the past Derek has made comments which lead them to believe he may attempt to provoke law enforcement to use deadly force.

Brenda Perez, 22, is described as a Caucasian female, 4’11 tall, 310 pounds and as having blue eyes and red hair.

Olivia Perez is described as a Caucasian female, 2 feet tall, 38 pounds and as having blue eyes and blonde hair.