× Broken Arrow man pleads guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes

TULSA, Okla. – A Broken Arrow man pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court for possessing a firearm in furtherance of cocaine distribution crimes, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Neville David Ewell, 45, of Broken Arrow, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes. In a signed plea agreement, Ewell admitted that on March 8, 2019, he knowingly and intentionally possessed cocaine with intent to distribute and maintained a premises for the purpose of drug trafficking. He further admitted to possessing a Beretta, 9x19mm semi-automatic pistol to further his drug trafficking crimes.

Officers from the Tulsa Police Department’s Organized Gang Unit executed a search warrant based on probable cause that Ewell was storing proceeds from illegal drug sales at a Tulsa address. While officers attempted to gain entry, Ewell tried to destroy evidence. Upon entry, officers discovered a plastic baggie containing 5 grams of cocaine base, other empty plastic baggies, a digital scale, and other evidence of drug trafficking. Officers further discovered the loaded Beretta semi-automatic pistol.

“Drugs and guns are a lethal combination that often lead to violence. Together, they oppress our community by spreading addiction, fear and pain. They cause harm to families, businesses and neighborhoods,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “Oklahomans deserve better, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will do its part to keep our neighborhoods safe and our business districts thriving.”

U.S. District Judge Claire V. Eagan set sentencing for March 11, 2020. Ewell faces a minimum sentence of five years in federal prison, a maximum of five years supervised release and a fine not to exceed $250,000.

The Tulsa Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas E. Duncombe is prosecuting the case.