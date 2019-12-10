Dogs rescued from OKC house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two dogs were saved from a burning Oklahoma City home on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department received numerous calls at around 10:29 a.m. about heavy smoke coming from the roof of a home in the 300 block of NW 26th Street, according to Capt. David Macy, assistant public information officer for the Fire Department.

Firefighters rushed to the residence and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and attic of the home.

Neighbors told firefighters about two animals that are normally in the home.

"While quickly knocking down the flames, firefighters were able to locate and remove both dogs," Macy said.

The fire is believed to have started near a Christmas tree inside the home and spread into the attic area, causing extensive smoke damage throughout the home, Macy said.

The cause of the fire is likely electrical, according to Macy.

Total damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $70,500.