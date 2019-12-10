Driver license office hours extension to be tested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Business hours are being extended at three driver license office locations in Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City.
The Department of Public Safety announced that the hours will be extended in an effort to provide better customer service, according to a Department of Public Safety news release.
The extension is being pilot-tested at the following locations in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Broken Arrow:
- Oklahoma City (728 East I-240 Service Road): 7 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Tulsa Eastgate (14002 East 21st Street): 6:30 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. Monday-Friday
- Broken Arrow (1635 South Main Street): 7 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 7 a.m. – 6:45 p.m. Monday and Thursday