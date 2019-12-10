Edmond police aim to help those affected by holiday-time mental health issues

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond police are concerned about the mental well-being of community members during the holidays, and are highlighting resources to help people who are struggling mentally.

“While many look forward to festivities with friends and family during the holiday season, for others, this time can bring on or worsen stress, anxiety and depression,” an Edmond Police Department news release said.

The National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) is a great resource for those struggling with mental illness, according to the news release.

NAMI is currently providing tips on how to manage mental illness during the holidays. Click here for those tips.

The Edmond Police Department is the only department in the state that has a commitment to One Mind, an International Association of Chiefs of Police program focused on improving police response to individuals affected by mental illnesses, according to the news release.

Edmond police named their first Mental Health Liaison Officer earlier this year.

“Arresting someone is not always the answer,” said Edmond Police Major C.J. Wise. “A person could be having a mental health issue, and having an officer trained to recognize these symptoms enables us to get people the resources and help they need that being arrested cannot provide.”