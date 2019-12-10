Edmond Police, public schools team up to urge kids to think before they post

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - In the age of social media, kids are facing more pressure than ever before.

With cyber bullying and threats of violence abundant, Edmond Public Schools says just this school year two students in their district have been arrested for making threats toward schools.

They're teaming up with the Edmond Police Department, urging kids to think before they post.

Students at Sequoyah Middle School got honest with resource officer Demetrius Kirk, Tuesday, admitting that they spend a lot of time on their phones and social media.

It's a topic many of them are familiar with.

Though they're only in 7th grade, many of them already have an online presence.

While they may not be looking too far down the road just yet, they're learning that what they say now can impact future employment or other opportunities.

"Everything that you post leaves a footprint on the internet," Kirk said.

Threats and cyber bullying are some of the biggest problems for young social media users.

Officer Kirk says in the hallways now it's not as easy to spot trouble.

"But it's been building for days and weeks at a time on that phone," he said.

He and Seventh Grade Principal Matthew Robinson are urging parents to keep a watchful eye.

"Instagram, Facebook , Twitter, Snapchat – all of those social medias have the ability to log on and look at what your students are doing," Robinson said.

They encourage parents to try to have healthy dialogue with their children about what they're seeing on social media as kids are growing increasingly closer to their screens.

Edmond's 'Think Before You Post' Campaign mirrors a campaign launched by the FBI after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Florida.

There was a surge in threats toward schools across the country after that shooting.

However, Edmond officials say at their schools, in recent semesters, those numbers have declined.