Enid School Board meets to decide resource officer’s fate

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) - A hearing for an Enid school resource officer is heading into the middle of the night as Mike Dods' position is on the line.

It was a packed house Tuesday for Enid's School Board meeting.

Everyone was there to find out if Dods can return to work.

“How many times can you ask the same question,” an Enid parent asked.

A termination hearing for Officer Mike Dods has been going on for six-plus hours Tuesday night and counting.

“I don’t want to be here till 2 a.m., but I will,“ an Enid parent said.

In the audience were a sea of Dods' supporters sealed with stickers.

According to Dods' attorney, the chief of police at Enid Schools was terminated back in October for reporting violence to the district attorney after administrators cornered him and threatened him to not file charges or his job would be gone.

One of the cases was a special education student who was armed with scissors, screaming he was going to kill people in his class.

Another case was when several victims were allegedly stalked by a classmate with autism.

But Dods didn't listen, and a few days later he was packing up boxes.

Fast forward to Tuesday night, Dods was set to learn his fate.

“I did what I did because lives were in danger," Dods said.

A jam-packed Enid School boardroom was listening as Dods took the stand.

EPS' attorneys grilled him, saying he "overstepped his boundary" going above the administrators, claiming his position is inferior in the district by-laws and that all issues had been handled by professionals when it came to special needs children.

But Dods' attorney, Heath Merchen, countered saying Dods was just doing his job and putting students' safety first no matter what.

Dods' testified he was scared a mass killing spree could've happened at Enid High.

“I think he’s justified in all that he has done," an Enid parent said.

As of 10 p.m.. Tuesday night, the hearing was still going on. EPS was still calling witnesses.

Next, Dods' attorney can counter and then call witnesses. If the hearing goes into early Wednesday morning, it will be rescheduled to continue next week.

“Our kids deserve better," Dods said. "And if I have to lose my job so someone will look at this, then I’ll do that.”