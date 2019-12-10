Epic Charter Schools sues OK state senator

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Oklahoma's largest virtual charter school is suing a state lawmaker.

Epic Charter Schools has filed a defamation lawsuit against Senator Ron Sharp.

In a statement, Epic officials allege Sharp published false statements about their school and then refused to retract them.

Senator Sharp has been critical of Epic, in the past claiming the school inflated enrollment numbers to get more school funding.

However, Epic maintains it has done nothing against the law.

In a statement, Senator Sharp cites a state statute which requires brick and mortar charter schools to comply to the same attendance policy of a traditional public school.

Sharp goes on to say, "The AG now has that question before him to answer. I will accept his opinion."