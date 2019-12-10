Family remembers man killed in weekend’s motorcycle hit and run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Family and friends are mourning the loss of a man killed in a hit and run crash.

The victim was on a motorcycle when police say a driver pulled out in front of him and kept going.

Curtis Brent Turner's family is begging whoever did this to turn themselves in. They say after serving the last ten years in prison, he was looking forward to starting over and getting to know his two grandchildren.

“That was one of his dreams; he wanted to try and start his own business,” said Turner’s younger sister Gayla Fortner.

But his life was cut short over the weekend.

“No movement. The motorcycle was like completely trashed,” said eyewitness Glenda Maldonado.

Oklahoma City Police say a driver pulled out in front of Turner's motorcycle near Northwest 23rd and Meridian. Now investigators have released surveillance pictures of a woman who may know something about the crash. Police are now looking to question her.

“She left two people laying in the road broken and bleeding. I just don`t understand how somebody can do that,” said Turner’s niece, Emily Luther.

Brent died at the hospital. His girlfriend remains in intensive care. Despite a rough past, his family says he loved being a grandfather and was focused on making up for the time he served in prison for manslaughter.

“He didn't always walk in the light of Jesus, but he was trying to be an overcomer,” Fortner said.

Although they know Brent was far from perfect, they truly believed his life was headed in the right direction. Now his family hopes the person responsible will own up to their deadly mistake.

“My brother had to own what he did wrong in his past," Fortner said. "You go and do what you do, and you get that forgiveness, or you don't get that forgiveness and you walk on, but you don't just walk away and say, 'I am not responsible for this.'”