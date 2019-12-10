“I want to be adopted so I can have a home that I know I can trust,” 11-year-old boy looking for a place to call home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - From shooting robots to venturing through augmented reality, Lucas had a great time at Main Event.

This 11-year-old is a ball of energy and loves hands-on projects.

"Just like do active stuff and crochet,” he said. "So far, I'm working on a blanket."

He'd love to combine his craftiness with outdoor adventures.

"I want to be a part of the Boy Scouts so I can have a little more active things to do,” Lucas said.

He says he also loves playing baseball and going fishing.

Lucas hopes to live in the country someday.

"It's more fun in the country, and there's more stuff you can touch,” he said.

Until then, Lucas is living at a group home. He's been in state custody for more than a year and has moved to different foster homes.

This sixth-grader has thought a lot about what he wants in a family.

“One mom. One dad. I want to be the youngest one and an active family,” Lucas said.

He says older brothers and sisters would be great. He's open to being an only child as well, and pets would be a big win for him.

"Cat, dog, horse. I mean anything I can get my hands on and pet,” he said.

And most importantly...

"I want to be adopted so I can have a home that I know I can trust."

Just a place to call home and something no child should ever have to ask for.

Your best shot at adopting a child is to go ahead and get the process started. It can take a few months to get approved. For all of the details, contact the DHS hotline at 1-800-376-9729 or visit online here.

“A Place To Call Home” is sponsored by Great Plains Bank.