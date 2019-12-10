Man involved in officer-involved shooting facing multiple charges

Posted 12:46 pm, December 10, 2019, by

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges have been filed in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Blanchard.

It started on Wednesday, December 4, at about 9:30 p.m. in Blanchard when a call about a domestic disturbance was made by a neighbor.

When an officers arrived and went into the yard, investigators say 56-year-old Robert Rains came to the door with a rifle in his hand.

Officials say Rains was shot once and was taken to a local hospital.

Robert Rains is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and placing threatening phone calls.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.

Original Story:

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.