Man involved in officer-involved shooting facing multiple charges

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Charges have been filed in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Blanchard.
It started on Wednesday, December 4, at about 9:30 p.m. in Blanchard when a call about a domestic disturbance was made by a neighbor.
When an officers arrived and went into the yard, investigators say 56-year-old Robert Rains came to the door with a rifle in his hand.
Officials say Rains was shot once and was taken to a local hospital.
Robert Rains is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and placing threatening phone calls.
The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.
