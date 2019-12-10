× Man pulled from burning vehicle in OKC, listed in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle in southeast Oklahoma, Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to a rollover accident on East Lake Stanley Draper Drive in which a man had been pulled from a burning pickup.

Four other occupants of the pickup pulled the man out. He was then taken by ambulance to a Norman hospital.

Authorities said the man is currently in critical condition.

The man was one of five people inside the pickup that crashed and caught on fire.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said the pickup was heading south on East Lake Stanley Draper Drive when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle by driving onto the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle lost control, rolled and eventually caught on fire.

Responders performed CPR on the critically injured man before he was placed in the ambulance.