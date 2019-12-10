× Man pulled from burning vehicle in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was pulled from a burning vehicle in southeast Oklahoma, Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to a rollover accident on East Lake Stanley Draper Drive in which a man had been pulled from a burning pickup.

Four other people from the pickup helped to pull the man out after the crash. First responders arrived just after he was pulled from the pickup. He was then taken by ambulance to a Norman hospital.

The man was one of five people inside the pickup that crashed and caught on fire. The other passengers were not injured in the crash.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said the pickup was heading south on East Lake Stanley Draper Drive when the driver attempted to pass another vehicle by driving onto the shoulder of the road.

The vehicle lost control, rolled and eventually caught on fire.

Responders performed CPR on the critically injured man before he was placed in the ambulance. They have not updated his condition since he was transported.