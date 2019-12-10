Missing Pauls Valley teen’s boyfriend arrested for lying about her being shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - The boyfriend of a Pauls Valley teen who has been missing for more than a month now, was arrested for allegedly lying about circumstances surrounding her death, including telling deputies he heard she was shot.

Faith Lindsey was reported missing in the beginning of November.

But back in the end of October, her boyfriend, Tanner Washington, allegedly told an acquaintance she disappeared because she'd been shot, or so he heard.

"He reported that he had received a text message that she had been shot," said Seminole County Undersheriff Matt Haley.

According to court documents, Washington told an acquaintance about the text message. At first the person didn't report it "because of his drug use history," but after she failed to show up to work, they got concerned and made a report to deputies.

When they questioned Washington, he told deputies he dropped her off at work at Sonic in Pauls Valley on a Sunday, then returned a couple hours later and she wasn't there.

Employees said she didn't show up at all.

Court documents also state Tanner told deputies he drove around Ada searching for Faith for two days. He said she did message and call him, but he was asleep and missed them.

Tanner also told deputies he received a message that said Faith had been shot.

"Based off that interview and some cell phone pings that we had done because we believed she was in danger at that point," Haley said, "the cell phone pings, we checked those areas when those initially came out to no avail."

Authorities interviewed Washington twice more.

"The more we spoke with him, the more his story began to fall apart as far as what had happened," Haley said.

Finally, deputies say Washington admitted he made the story up. Court documents state, "When asked about the message he said he got about Faith being shot in Sasakwa, Tanner said, 'I made that up; there was no message.'"

He also allegedly admitted to physically abusing Faith, and admitted that "he is very controlling and the [sic] only when he couldn't find Faith he decide [sic] to involve law enforcement."

Undersheriff Haley said the whole ordeal has made Washington appear suspicious when it comes to Faith's disappearance.

News 4 went to Washington's home to get his side of things, but he declined.

Washington was arrested and charged with false reporting of a crime and obstruction of an officer, both misdemeanors.