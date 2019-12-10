× Oklahoma Co. Sheriff allows extension on jail trust transition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff said he is willing to give a 106-day extension for law enforcement operations to relocate from the jail, after previously setting a January 1 deadline to move out and turn operations over to the Jail Trust.

On Tuesday morning, Sheriff PD Taylor said he is willing to give a 106-day extension for law enforcement operations to relocate from the jail with a concluding date of April 15, 2020.

This announcement comes after the Sheriff set an initial transition date of Jan. 1, 2020 to turn over operations of the jail to the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, known as the Jail Trust.

“The county was stuck there for a bit not really moving toward transitioning the jail, but as a result of announcing the January 1st date, Oklahoma County Commissioners created a Jail Transition Committee and plans have started coming together,” Taylor said.

The Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners recently created a Detention Center Transition Committee, and the group has been working toward a goal figuring out exactly what it will take for Oklahoma County to hand over jail operations to the Trust.

The committee has explored details regarding how the transition will work, including additional unbudgeted costs for insurance, personnel matters, legal and many other financial aspects associated with the operational transition.

“My priority is to have as smooth of a transition as possible, and it is now apparent that more time is needed for the county to get this transition to the finish line,” said Sheriff Taylor.

Sheriff Taylor also said he wants the Sheriff’s Office law enforcement services relocated by April 15, 2020 to the county-owned Krowse Building.

“This building fits our needs, and offers clear separation between the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, and the detention center,” said Taylor. “With law enforcement moving from the jail, the Trust will have valuable office space they need to operate inside the jail at minimal to no cost to their budget.”