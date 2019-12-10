Oklahoma Democrats welcome independents to vote in primaries

Posted 8:40 am, December 10, 2019, by , Updated at 08:39AM, December 10, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Oklahoma election officials say registered independents will be able to continue voting in Democratic primaries during the next election cycle.

Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said Monday he’d been notified by the Oklahoma Democratic Party that it will continue to allow independents to vote in its primaries in 2020 and 2021.

Ziriax said both the Republican and Libertarian parties have notified his office that their primaries will remain closed to independent voters.

 

