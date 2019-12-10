Rickey Dixon Inducted Into CFB Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rickey Dixon told ESPN at the beginning of the year, "Good things will happen this year." He wasn't wrong.

Dixon was officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the National Football Foundation dinner in New York City Tuesday night. Dixon who played at OU from 1983-1987 was the very first Jim Thorpe Award winner.

He's the 22nd Sooner and first full-time defensive back from OU to be enshrined. Dixon played six full seasons in the NFL before retiring back to his native Texas.

Dixon wasn't on hand at the event due to his ongoing battle with ALS, but his son, Ricky, Jr. was there to accept the honor on his behalf. Dixon said, "It's a sense of pride for him and our family as a whole. This is a big award for him. He's been nominated three years in a row and for him to finally get in it's just a great honor. I know he really appreciates it. I wish he could've made it out here to see you guys, but he sent me on his behalf. It's just a great honor."