Sharing Tree still needs volunteers for their annual Christmas Connection

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Sharing Tree organization is hosting their 38th annual Christmas Connection and they need you to make children’s Christmas bright.

“It is crazy! Crazy, crazy, crazy! Which is good. It is really good” said veteran volunteer Meredeth Garrett.

The building was packed Tuesday as the group kicked off their annual Christmas Connection.

This event allows low-income families to pick out clothes and shiny new toys for free.

They take them home and can gift them to other family members for Christmas.

“It makes me know that I am able to provide. Where in some cases it may not be totally brand new, but to them, it will be,” said first-time shopper Linda Gotcher.

Over 800 families are expected to pass through this year in a matter of just four days.

Staff says the experience is different than most because customers are able to pick and choose what they want to bring home.

“When we let our clients have a customer experience, to come in and pick out items that their families are going to like and are going to fit well, it just adds a sense of dignity to a time in life where they might not be feeling it,” said Tabith Narvaiz, Sharing Tree Executive Director.

Gotcher says she hit the jackpot when it comes to her grandson.

“I found him cowboy boots, and he loves cowboy boots and a hat so he’s going to be ecstatic!” she said.

The event runs through Saturday, December 14th, but the group could still use some volunteers.

Garrett has been volunteering for 21 years and says this has become a staple part of her holiday season.

“A lot of opportunities to meet and work with and serve, an amazing part of the community that I live in. It’s always just been the feels!” she said.

She emphasized how this event stretches far beyond the Christmas holiday.

“They have built friendships with them outside of this. To see how assistance has improved their quality of life and the life that they’re providing for their families,” she said.

The Sharing Tree could still use donations of little kids coats, up to sizes 14 and 16.

They also specifically need boys winter clothing.

Click here to find out how to donate, volunteer or register.