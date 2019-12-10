Thieves who used pepper spray on store employee sought by OKC police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma City Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly attempted to steal around $800 worth of saws from a hardware store and pepper-sprayed an employee.

It happened at the Home Depot near SE 74th and Shields Blvd on December 4th.

Police say the employee recognized the suspects and was keeping an eye on them, then when they tried to leave without paying he confronted them.

“The employee says says he saw the two taking out two saws valued at about $800,” Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department said. “When he went to stop them, that’s when the male suspect pulled out some pepper spray and actually sprayed the victim in the face.”

The employee was able to recover the saws, but the the suspects did get away in what appears to be a black Nissan SUV, possibly with a paper tag.

Also last week in Moore, a Best Buy employee was pepper-sprayed while trying to stop shoplifters. There is no word yet on if the two cases are connected.

Oklahoma City police say this kind of thing actually happens more often than you would think.

“Unfortunately, we do see cases periodically where an employee goes to stop a shoplifting suspect and they are assaulted in some way or another,” Morgan said. “We do see instances like this where they use pepper spray as well.”