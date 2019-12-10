× Wreath-laying ceremony to be held in OKC for fallen officers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fallen officers throughout Oklahoma will be honored with wreaths, and a wreath-laying ceremony will be held in Oklahoma City.

Lt. Phil Williams of the Oklahoma City Police Department and members of the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial will place wreaths on the graves of every fallen officer in the state.

“They are partnering with Wreaths Across America, who place wreaths on the graves of deceased military veterans,” an OKCPD news release states.

The ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oklahoma Law Enforcement Memorial at NE 36th and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, on the west side of the Oklahoma Department of Safety Headquarters.

