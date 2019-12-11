Achille Mayor files lawsuit against police department, church

ACHILLE, Okla. (KXII) – The mayor of a small Oklahoma town has filed a lawsuit against a local police department and a local church.

In December of 2018, then- Achille councilman Lynn Chambers was taken into custody after police said they discovered 200 grams of meth, two pounds of marijuana, and several guns on his property.

Chambers was arrested on complaints of meth trafficking and possession of weapons. However, Chambers denied that anything was found on his property.

“They found nothing on my property. There’s no pictures, no proof or anything. They didn’t find anything,” said Chambers.

A former Achille police officer told KXII that the weapons and drugs were not found inside Chambers’ home, but says the meth was found in a shop building on Chambers’ property.

Officials told KXII that charges would not be filed in the case because the Achille Police Department performed an improper search of Chambers’ home.

Now, Chambers has filed a lawsuit against the police department and a local church.

Chambers, who was recently elected as the town’s mayor, says Victory Life Church in Durant played a role in the warrant that was served at his home.

In the lawsuit, Chambers claims his children were threatened by officers, including one from Victory Life Church.

He also claims his property was destroyed. He is seeking damages in excess of $500,000.

Victory Life denies any involvement and says no employee was present when the warrants were served.