BREAKING: Stabbing suspect barricades himself in OKC apartment

Posted 6:20 pm, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:41PM, December 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are at the scene of a standoff at an apartment complex involving a man suspected of assaulting his father and stabbing his brother.

The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 400 block of West Britton Road, according to police.

The suspect is accused of assaulting his father, who is in his seventies, and then stabbing his brother. Both victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has so far refused to come out of the apartment, police said.

Police called the department’s tactical team to the scene.

