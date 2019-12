× Crash victims flown to hospital, witnesses say

FLETCHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A crash on the interstate resulted in people being flown to a hospital.

Emergency responders were called to a crash on Interstate 44 near the 55 mile marker in the Fletcher area.

Witnesses at the scene told News 4 that three medical helicopters flew patients to a hospital.

The I-44 northbound lane has been closed down as officials deal with the wreck.