Durant police: Man stole 1,000 rounds of ammunition from store

Posted 11:12 am, December 11, 2019

DURANT, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Durant are searching for a man who is accused of stealing 1,000 rounds of ammunition from a local business.

On Dec. 10, officials with the Durant Police Department say a man went into the Orscheln Farm and Home Store and stole 1,000 rounds of .223 ammunition.

A short time later, investigators say the same suspect attempted to pawn the stolen ammunition at a nearby pawn shop.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Durant Police Department.

