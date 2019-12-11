× Edmond Memorial on lockout due to anonymous threat

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Edmond Public Schools say Edmond Memorial High School is currently on lockout while administrators and Edmond police investigate a potentially threatening anonymous message.

Officials say that all students and staff are safe.

Lockout means no one is allowed inside the building, but classes are continuing as normal.

There is no other information available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.