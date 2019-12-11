Edmond police respond to multiple break-ins at same home

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are searching for two women who are accused of breaking into a local home multiple times.

Officials with the Edmond Police Department say they have responded to multiple alarm calls to a home following several break-ins.

The property owners, who don’t actually live at the home, have put up surveillance cameras in an attempt to deter the alleged thieves.

Edmond police released photos of two women they would like to speak with in connection to the crimes.

If you have any information on the crime, call (405) 359-4420.