Escape room coming to Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – During the holiday season, hundreds of shoppers will head to shopping malls to try and find that perfect gift.

Now, a popular shopping mall in Oklahoma City will soon have a couple of new additions for guests to enjoy.

Officials at Penn Square Mall announced that Red Door Escape Room and Dial N Style will open at the mall this December.

“Penn Square Mall is redefining the conventional shopping center environment and delivering an all-inclusive experience complete with desirable retail and restaurant selections, an array of events and entertainment offerings,” said Jeff Runnels, General Manager. “These additions are evidence of our commitment to providing our customers with the very best options, whether it’s for shopping, dining or making memories with friends and family.”

Red Door Escape Room is a fun-filled activity that allows visitors to choose from interactive themes like “Once Upon a Time,” “Taken'” and “The Gift.” Participants will have to work together to escape the trial in time.

The escape room will be located on the upper level near Sephora.

Dial N Style will offer the latest cell phone accessories and provide phone repairs onsite near Yankee Candle on the Upper Level.