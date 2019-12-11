Man brutally beaten by three women in OKC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Three women are caught on camera beating up a man outside of a metro convenience store.

The attack sent the victim to the hospital with his head split open, and he tells News 4 he wants justice.

“I hope that she gets what she deserves,” Marquis Hartfield said.

It happened outside of Good Times Market at the corner of SE 44th and Sunnylane Road.

But for Marquis Hartfield, it was anything but a good time.

Hartfield has five staples to the head, scratches across his face and a chunk of eyelashes ripped out.

Meanwhile, the woman who allegedly beat him up is still on the run as of Wednesday night.

“She needs to be caught,” Hartfield said. “She is the one who did this.”

The brutal beating was caught on camera.

It starts off with Hartfield waving his arms in the air, even picking up a sign and then walking out of the camera’s view.

What happens over the next few seconds off-camera is still unclear.

Hartfield reappears walking backwards with three women swarming him.

One of them is holding a baton and another is kicking off her shoes and rolling up her sleeves.

She winds up and slashes him in the head before doing it again.

“All I know is that she hit me,” Hartfield said. “I ran into the store and then came back outside and the police were there.”

Bloodied and bruised, Hartfield later loaded up on a stretcher and rushed to the emergency room.

According to the search warrant, the women were seen leaving in a white Ford Mustang, but it was found abandoned a few miles away, the weapon sitting in the front seat.

Police say they know who Hartfield’s main attacker is, but News 4 chose not to name her since she’s not currently facing any charges.

However, Hartfield is confident she won’t be hiding for long.

“I know God up here is going to make a way,” Hartfield said. “I know that.”