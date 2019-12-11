× Man killed in crash in Major County

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 70-year-old Burlington man died in a crash in Major County on Wednesday.

Emilio Rios Perez died at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 281, approximately 7 miles north of Chester, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Perez was driving his 1997 Ford pickup south on U.S. 281 when at 7:13 a.m. he started swerving, going off and back onto the road. He went off the road a second time, causing the pickup to overturn one complete time, according to the news release.

Perez was not wearing his seatbelt when the crash occurred.