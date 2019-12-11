MAPS 4 passes overwhelmingly with low voter turnout rate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although there has been a lot of talk about the MAPS 4 initiative, state leaders say very few Oklahoma City residents actually headed out to the polls to make their voices heard on the issue.

On Tuesday night, officials announced that the MAPS 4 initiative passed with more than 72% of the vote.

Although most people voted in favor of the plan, city leaders say less than 50,000 residents headed to the polls.

Currently, the unofficial tally stands at 31,865 votes in favor of MAPS 4, and 12,574 against it.

News 4 staff noted during the election that there was no voter turnout at the one precinct in Pottawatomie County.

Rep. Jason Dunnington even took to Twitter to speak out about the low voter turnout.

“The stories tomorrow on #MAPS4 will be about record passage. Few will talk about the fact that less than 7% of the population in #OKC cast a ballot. Absent significant change we will continue to be a society where the few decide for the many. Registering & Voting must be easier,” he wrote.

In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction services, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

Parks – $140 million

Youth Centers- $110 million

Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million

Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million

Family Justice Center – $38 million

Transit- $87 million

Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million

Homelessness – $50 million

Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million

Animal Shelter – $38 million

Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million

Diversion Hub – $17 million

Innovation District – $71 million

Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million

Beautification – $30 million

Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.

The project will be the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million. Officials say it keeps Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged and will take effect when the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax expires.