Suspect shot by OHP trooper after ramming stolen vehicle into trooper’s vehicle, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - An OHP trooper shot a suspect after a stolen pickup was rammed into the trooper's patrol vehicle, Wednesday night.

Two suspects stole a pickup near SW 44th and Agnew then led Oklahoma City police officers on a chase through the metro with speeds reaching 90 miles per hour, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol official.

As the chase continued, an OHP trooper joined in pursuing the suspect.

The driver of the stolen pickup then did a U-turn on Portland and rammed the trooper's vehicle at SW 43rd and Portland, an official said.

After being rammed, the OHP trooper pulled out his weapon and shot one of the suspects, the official said.

The suspect who was shot by the trooper was taken to a hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other suspect was taken into custody.