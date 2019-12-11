Oklahoma Attorney General asking Congress to permanently classify illicit fentanyl

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is asking Congress to permanently classify illicitly manufactured fentanyl as a Schedule I drug.

Officials say fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose deaths are linked to illegally made fentanyl. Experts say the drugs are often mixed with heroin or cocaine and sold to increase euphoric effects.

“Fentanyl should only be used when prescribed and closely monitored by a doctor,” Attorney General Hunter said. “Simply put, illicit fentanyl kills. Entire communities are being devastated across the United States because of its rise. Passing this bill will give the law enforcement community clarity as they continue working to curb the production and distribution of fentanyl-related substances. My colleagues and I look forward to the swift passage of the FIGHT Fentanyl Act by Congress.”

Now, the Federal Initiative to Guarantee Health by Targeting (FIGHT) Fentanyl Act, would codify the Drug Enforcement Agency’s 2018 temporary order that is set to expire in February.

Officials with the attorney general’s office say the FIGHT Fentanyl Act would ensure law enforcement agencies and the courts have the tools needed to keep those who traffic this deadly substance off the streets.