Oklahoma homeowner beats intruder with golf club

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KOKI) – Authorities say a man is behind bars after getting into an altercation with a family at a Broken Arrow home.

Investigators tell FOX 23 that it started around 1 a.m. on Sunday when a man found Franklin Markwardt passed out on his front yard. When the man checked on Markwardt, police say the suspect jumped up and charged at him.

The man ran inside the home and shut the door, but police say Markwardt broke through the door. Once inside, he allegedly assaulted two people.

At that point, the victim armed himself with a golf club and started hitting Markwardt with it.

“If you break into someone’s house, you don’t know if they are armed with a golf club or a firearm, and this is Oklahoma, there is a lot of firearms,” said Chris Walker, with the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Markwardt was arrested on complaints of assault and battery and first-degree burglary.