Oklahoma inmate charged with making bomb threats to Enid businesses

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who allegedly made several bomb threats while he was behind bars is now facing charges for the crime.

In November, officials with the Enid Police Department say they began investigating several bomb threats made to Enid businesses.

In fact, authorities say three bomb threats were made to three different businesses within 24 hours.

“I have a bomb threat at the mall and at the Walmart within the next 35 minutes,” a caller told 911 dispatchers.

The caller pointed the finger at a man named “Mark” and said he was going to be with a woman and three young children.

Police spotted the group and questioned them about the threats.

The woman told investigators that the voice on the other end of the line was likely David Gutierrez, an inmate at the David Correctional Facility. She said she had been contacting him through the use of a contraband cell phone recently.

However, she said Gutierrez allegedly “became upset during one of their recent conversations when he learned of the woman’s plans to go shopping with another man.”

When authorities searched Gutierrez's cell, they say they found a phone.

According to online court records, Gutierrez was recently charged with two counts of making a bomb threat.