OSBI, Pushmataha Co. Sheriff's Office arrest suspect in Albion man's 2018 murder

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), together with Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a suspect in connection to the 2018 murder of an Albion man.

Teamon Haskell Erwin has been arrested in the death of 34-year-old Richard Medlock

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Medlock was found dead at home in Albion by another resident on Nov. 13, 2018, during the early morning hours.

Pushmataha County Sheriff B.J. Hedgecock requested assistance from the OSBI in the case.

Medlock had been shot multiple times, and the Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. Evidence collected at the scene included five spent 9mm casings.

In August of 2019, a 9mm pistol was recovered and transferred to the OSBI Laboratory for analysis.

A Firearms and Toolmarks Examiner at the lab compared the pistol to the spent shell casings found at the crime scene.

The examiner determined the casings were fired from the recovered pistol, which had been seen in Erwin’s possession by numerous witnesses.

Erwin is in the Pushmataha County Jail facing a charge of Murder in the First Degree.