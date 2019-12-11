× OSU-OKC receives grant to help parents go back to school

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It can be tough for parents who decide to head back to school to earn their degree.

Now, a local community college is working to provide a bit of help for students with young children.

OSU-OKC announced that it has received a new $160,000 grant that will be used to help students pay for the cost of childcare while they’re going to school.

The grant will also establish the ‘Student Parent Support Program,’ which will help parents finish their degree.

OSU-OKC officials say the funds will be available beginning in January.

Students will need to qualify for assistance each semester depending on their workload and other criteria.