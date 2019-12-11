Ponca City Police Department conducting ‘Santa Stops’ on unsuspecting motorists

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – When you see flashing lights in your rearview mirror, you might start to panic, however, one local police department says it is simply trying to spread a bit of Christmas cheer this holiday season.

The Ponca City Police Department says it is participating in ‘Santa Stops’ this Christmas season, meaning some drivers may be surprised with a gift card rather than a ticket.

Organizers say gifts range from $10 gas cards to $50 gift certificates to local restaurants.

The program is expected to continue through Christmas Eve.