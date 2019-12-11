× Pushmataha Co. high school softball coach arrested for alleged sexual battery of player

RATTAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A Pushmataha County softball coach has been arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching a Rattan High School softball player earlier this year.

Jeffrey Paul Watts, 46, of Spencerville, is accused of sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl who played on his team.

According to an affidavit obtained by KXII, in early February, Watts told the 15-year-old to stay alone in the team’s weight room, backed her up against a wall, grabbed her by the ponytail and asked where her tattoos were located.

The girl told investigators she pushed Watts away when she believed he was trying to kiss her.

According to KXII, Watts declined to speak with investigators, but said through his attorney he denies ever inappropriately touching any student.

If convicted, he could get up to 10 years in prison.

KXII will have more information on this story at 6 p.m. Wednesday.